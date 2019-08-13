|
DOVER - Wayne F. Thayer, "Wink", 76, formerly of North Hampton, N.H., died Thursday, August 8, 2019, at the Riverside Rest Home, Dover, following an extended illness. Wink was born in North Haverhill, N.H. September 21, 1942, son of Orman M. (Red) Thayer, Sr., and Isabelle R. Moulton Thayer.
Wink grew up on the family dairy farm in North Haverhill and attended local schools. He worked for the State of New Hampshire bridge crew, and over his career he was a truck driver for several companies including Iaffolla Industries, Cumberland Farms, and Lamprey Brothers.
Growing up on the dairy farm, Wink joined 4H and met with much success showing his prize heifers. Wink never lost his love of farming. Even after moving to the Seacoast, Wink grew his own vegetables and prize roses. Many friends and neighbors fondly remember how he loved to share a rose and a smile with someone who needed a lift.
Nick and the family would like to thank all the staff at Bellamy Field, Watson Field and Riverside Rest Home all in Dover for all their love and care over the years for Wink.
Survivors include his son Nick Thayer of North Hampton; a sister Barbara Thayer Norcross of Haverhill, N.H.; a brother Howard L. Thayer and companion Annie Boutin of North Haverhill, N.H.; a sister in-law Alice Thayer of Laconia; aunt Dot Moulton of North Haverhill; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins, and former wife Marjorie Thayer Mccoomb.
He was predeceased by his parents "Red" Thayer on October 30, 2006, his mother Isabelle Thayer on August 15, 2003, and two brothers Orman M. Thayer, Jr., on December 6, 2010, and Raymond L. Thayer on January 17, 2018.
SERVICES: A graveside service will be on Wednesday, August 21, 11:30 a.m. at the Thayer Family plot, in Center Haverhill Cemetery, Benton Road, North Haverhill, N.H. For more information or to sign an online condolence please visit www.rickerfh.com. Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Fosters from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2019