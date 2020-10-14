1/1
Wayne L. Cardinal
1952 - 2020
FARMINGTON, N.H. - Wayne Lee Cardinal, age 67 of Farmington, N.H., passed away on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, surrounded by his loving wife and family, after a period of health issues. Wayne was born in Rochester, N.H. on Dec. 27, 1952, the son of Yvette Lamontagne Cardinal and Leon Joseph Cardinal.

Wayne was a life long resident of Farmington, N.H., a graduate of Farmington High School, Class of 1970. He enjoyed music, especially the Beatles, he was an original member of the Footsteps Musical Group of Farmington, N.H. Wayne was a Charter Member of the Granite State Street Rods, often seen driving his 37' Chevy Coupe or cruising on his Harley. He enjoyed Nascar Racing and playing his guitars. He loved his Golden Retrievers, especially Brandie.

Wayne was Co-Owner with his brother, Rene Cardinal and late father, Leon J. Cardinal in many food service ventures, which included; Cardinal Seafarer Restaurant, Remember When Lounge, Cardinal Plaza, Cardinal's Country BBQ, and Remember When Diner all located in Rochester, N.H.

Wayne is survived by his wife of 42 years, Palma Jeanne "Pal" Cardinal of Farmington, N.H.; one brother, Rene Cardinal and wife Luanne of Rochester, N.H.; cousins, Sally Riley and husband Bob of Milton, N.H.; dad, Eddie St. Pierre, age 99 of Dover, N.H.; ,Patricia Lanoie Blanchette and husband Gerard of Honolulu, Hawaii, Pamela Lorraine Shewell and husband Dennis of Kailua, Hawaii, Paul Gerard Lanoie and wife Rose of Berwick, Maine, also many nieces, nephew and more cousins.

SERVICES: All friends and family are welcome to attend Wayne's Graveside Service that will be held on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, 12 p.m. (noon) at Pine Grove Cemetery in Farmington, N.H.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Wayne's Memory to Seacoast Cancer Center at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital.

Cremation care by Peaslee Funeral Home. To express condolences, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Oct. 14 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Pine Grove Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
C.E. Peaslee and Son, Inc.
(603) 755-3535
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
October 13, 2020
Pal, Rene and the Cardinal family, sorry for your loss... Wayne was a good man and one of my early guitar heroes. R.I.P.
John Irish
October 13, 2020
Rene & all of the Cardinal family sorry to hear about Wayne Good guy always had a smile and something good to talk about
Brooksie
Richard Brooks
Friend
October 12, 2020
I send you all my deepest sympathy for your loss. Wayne was a wonderful man who will be missed. Bob and I always enjoyed seeing him.
Karen Beranger
Acquaintance
October 11, 2020
Pat, sorry for your loss, remember some fun times playing music years ago. God’s rest for Wayne
Paul Sullivan
Friend
October 11, 2020
So sorry for your loss. May your memories help you through this difficult time. My late husband Dennis Belanger was Wayne's cousin. Sending love and deepest sympathy. Ellen Belanger
Ellen Belanger
Family
October 10, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Herb Portigue
Family
October 10, 2020
Patricia Blanchette
October 10, 2020
A great guy from a great family. Cherish the memories.
Steven Dore
Acquaintance
October 9, 2020
So sorry to hear of Wayne's passing. RIP Wayne
Patricia Rabidas
Acquaintance
October 8, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Terri Weston
Friend
October 8, 2020
Prayers to you and your family.
Carol Gahn
Friend
October 8, 2020
Pal & Rene and family sorry for your loss
Dale & Nancy
Dale Cardinal
Family
October 7, 2020
My heart and prayers go out to you all. May the love and precious memories fill your lives with comfort and peace...my deepest sympathy..Jeanne Dyer
October 7, 2020
You will never be forgotten.
Vicki Boutsianis
Friend
October 7, 2020
We are saddened to hear of Wayne’s passing. Prayers for all. May he Rest In Peace.
Arthur and Donna Cardinal
Family
October 7, 2020
My dear friend Pal and family,
I pray you find joy in your memories and reflect with a happy heart at the memories you all shared with Wayne. Our condolences ..
Penny & Mike Morin
Friend
October 7, 2020
My best friend and band ate for 60 years.
Gary Rollins
Friend
October 7, 2020
Georgia Chapman
Acquaintance
October 7, 2020
My condolences to the cardinal family
April Quinn-Tierney
Friend
October 7, 2020
A lirelong friend will surely be missed RIP Wayne!!!
October 7, 2020
To all of Wayne's Family, We were deeply saddened by your loss of Wayne. We enjoyed many good conversations at Brickstones with Wayne and Rene. He will be greatly missed may you rest in peace Wayne. Our thoughts are with all of you at this time of sorrow.
Kirk and Bobbie
Roberta Kirkpatrick
Friend
October 7, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Vanessa and Heath Smith
Friend
