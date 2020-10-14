FARMINGTON, N.H. - Wayne Lee Cardinal, age 67 of Farmington, N.H., passed away on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, surrounded by his loving wife and family, after a period of health issues. Wayne was born in Rochester, N.H. on Dec. 27, 1952, the son of Yvette Lamontagne Cardinal and Leon Joseph Cardinal.
Wayne was a life long resident of Farmington, N.H., a graduate of Farmington High School, Class of 1970. He enjoyed music, especially the Beatles, he was an original member of the Footsteps Musical Group of Farmington, N.H. Wayne was a Charter Member of the Granite State Street Rods, often seen driving his 37' Chevy Coupe or cruising on his Harley. He enjoyed Nascar Racing and playing his guitars. He loved his Golden Retrievers, especially Brandie.
Wayne was Co-Owner with his brother, Rene Cardinal and late father, Leon J. Cardinal in many food service ventures, which included; Cardinal Seafarer Restaurant, Remember When Lounge, Cardinal Plaza, Cardinal's Country BBQ, and Remember When Diner all located in Rochester, N.H.
Wayne is survived by his wife of 42 years, Palma Jeanne "Pal" Cardinal of Farmington, N.H.; one brother, Rene Cardinal and wife Luanne of Rochester, N.H.; cousins, Sally Riley and husband Bob of Milton, N.H.; dad, Eddie St. Pierre, age 99 of Dover, N.H.; ,Patricia Lanoie Blanchette and husband Gerard of Honolulu, Hawaii, Pamela Lorraine Shewell and husband Dennis of Kailua, Hawaii, Paul Gerard Lanoie and wife Rose of Berwick, Maine, also many nieces, nephew and more cousins.
SERVICES: All friends and family are welcome to attend Wayne's Graveside Service that will be held on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, 12 p.m. (noon) at Pine Grove Cemetery in Farmington, N.H.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Wayne's Memory to Seacoast Cancer Center at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital.
Cremation care by Peaslee Funeral Home. To express condolences, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com