Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
American Legion Post 7
94 Eastern Avenue
Rochester, NH
Wayne R. Cross


1943 - 2019
Wayne R. Cross Obituary
ROCHESTER – Wayne R. Cross, 1943 to 2019.

Wayne Cross, age 76 died suddenly at his home in Dade City, Fla. on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. Born June 1, 1943, Wayne was the son of the late Frank G. Cross and Doris H. (Dennis) Moulton.

Wayne attended Dover, N.H. schools until 11th grade, when he enlisted into the U.S. Army and served in Korea. After four years of service, he married his wife Mary and had two children.

Wayne retired from Oasis Alignment Systems in 2016 after 31 years.

Wayne was an avid golfer, hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed watching his grandson play football and baseball.

Wayne is survived by his wife Mary L (Tebbetts) Cross of 51 years; his daughter Jill and her husband Michael Hazeltine, and their children Riley Elliott, Autumn (Jay) Legace-Hazeltine, and Seth Hazeltine; son, Jonathan Cross and his children Devin, Trevor, Jayce and Jax Cross along with their mother Sherry Cross; sisters Hazel and her husband Perley Warden, and Lorraine Cardosi; sister-in-law Patricia Levesque and her husband Robert; and many nieces and nephews.

SERVICES: A Celebration of Life will be held Feb. 8, 2020 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the American Legion Post 7, 94 Eastern Avenue, Rochester, N.H. with military honors at 2:30 p.m.
Published in Fosters from Jan. 20 to Jan. 23, 2020
