DOVER - Welbee "Jack" Jackson Jewell, 84, died on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Wentworth Douglass Hospital with family by his side after a lengthy battle with cancer. Jack was born on January 9, 1935 in East Corinth, Vt.; the son of Kenneth and Adelaide Jewell.
Jack attended NH Technical Institute. He worked as a machinist until he retired in 1996 from General Electric. He also served in the U.S. Army in Korea. Jack enjoyed collecting coins and tokens, playing horseshoes, hunting, fishing, cooking and spending time with his family and friends. He was also a long-standing member of the American Legion Post 47, and an active member of Emmanuel Advent Christian Church in Rochester, N.H.
Jack is survived by his spouse of 14 years, Ann Jewell; three children, Gary Jewell and his wife Robynn of Rochester, Scott Jewell and his wife Linda LeBrasseur of Lynn, Mass., his daughter Michelle Shaw and her husband Perry of Rochester and five grandchildren, Tyler, Nicole and Zackary Shaw, and Justin and Jaylyn Jewell. He is also survived by two brothers, Anthony and Jeff Jewell; two sisters, Nancy Fornwalt and Jody Richardson; several nieces and nephews; five step children, Kathy Baker, Sandra Holden, Paul Johnson, Eric Johnson and Matthew Johnson; and 10 step-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his first wife of 44 years, Linda Jewell, two brothers Phil and Ted Jewell and a sister Patricia Armell.
SERVICES: Following a private burial at Pine Hill Cemetery there will be a celebration of his life at Emmanuel Advent Christian Church, 63 Eastern Ave., Rochester, N.H., on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 11:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Emmanuel Advent Christian Church, 63 Eastern Ave., Rochester. To sign the online guest book, go to www.purdyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Fosters from July 16 to July 19, 2019