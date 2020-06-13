Wendell R. Rogers Jr.
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Wendell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROCHESTER - Wendell R. Rogers, Jr., 90, of Rochester, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born October 9, 1929 in Concord, N.H., the son of the late Wendell and Sarah (Stuart) Rogers, Sr. He has resided in Rochester for the past 10 years.

Wendell had a career in the U.S. Army serving in Japan, Korea, Germany, France and Vietnam. Wendell was a member of the American Legion, VFW, the Retired Enlisted Servicemen's Organization, Elks, and Grange. His hobbies included driving bus, reading and woodworking.

Members of his family include his wife Nancy (Freeman) Rogers; sons, Wendell III (Barbara Rogers, Scott (Lucille) Rogers; daughters, Vicki Rogers, Juli (Terry) Hutson, Tara (Gary) Kincaid; , Foster sons, Greg and Jeff Sullivan many grandchildren and great grandchildren; brothers, Fred Rogers; and exchange student Simone Betti. He was predeceased by siblings Elwin Rogers and Addie Barton.

SERVICES: At this time there will be no services. Burial will be in the NH Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, N.H., with military honors at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of the R. M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, N.H. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.edgerlyfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jun. 13 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
86 S. Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
603-332-0230
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved