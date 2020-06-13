ROCHESTER - Wendell R. Rogers, Jr., 90, of Rochester, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born October 9, 1929 in Concord, N.H., the son of the late Wendell and Sarah (Stuart) Rogers, Sr. He has resided in Rochester for the past 10 years.
Wendell had a career in the U.S. Army serving in Japan, Korea, Germany, France and Vietnam. Wendell was a member of the American Legion, VFW, the Retired Enlisted Servicemen's Organization, Elks, and Grange. His hobbies included driving bus, reading and woodworking.
Members of his family include his wife Nancy (Freeman) Rogers; sons, Wendell III (Barbara Rogers, Scott (Lucille) Rogers; daughters, Vicki Rogers, Juli (Terry) Hutson, Tara (Gary) Kincaid; , Foster sons, Greg and Jeff Sullivan many grandchildren and great grandchildren; brothers, Fred Rogers; and exchange student Simone Betti. He was predeceased by siblings Elwin Rogers and Addie Barton.
SERVICES: At this time there will be no services. Burial will be in the NH Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, N.H., with military honors at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of the R. M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, N.H. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.edgerlyfh.com
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jun. 13 to Jun. 16, 2020.