DOVER - Wesley A. Pierce, 96, died Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Langdon Place in Dover, N.H. Born November 6, 1923 son of James D. and Edna (Fernald) Pierce.
Survived by two sons Loren W. Pierce (Kathy) and Glenn D. Pierce (Sandy) all of Strafford, N.H.; three grandchildren, Maureen Foley (Mark) and Jeffrey Pierce (Jenette)of Austin, Texas and Wayne Pierce of Strafford, N.H.; four great-grandchildren, Mathew, Meredith, Cloe and Willow; two step children, James Smith and Joanne Beaulieu (Norman) and two step grandchildren.
Predeceased by parents, two siblings and two wives, Lucille (1985) and Phyllis (2017).
He lived in the Barrington, Strafford area all his life, went to Barrington school and graduated from Dover High School in 1941. He worked at various jobs, eventually owing his own dairy farm in Strafford for many years.
He was a longtime member of the Third Baptist Church, holding many offices in church. He was a longtime member, director and past president of the Strafford County Farm Bureau. He also served on many other farm committees and boards.
SERVICES: A service will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Third Baptist Church, 22 Strafford Rd., Strafford, NH 03884 with a reception to follow at the Strafford Christian Center.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Third Baptist Church, P.O. Box 36, Ctr. Strafford, NH 03815 or Cornerstone VNA, 178 Farmington Rd., Rochester, NH 03867.
Arrangements are under the direction of Purdy Memorial Chapel, 2 Concord Rd., Lee, NH 03861. To sign our online guestbook, please go to www.purdyfuneralservice.com.
Published in Fosters from Dec. 20 to Dec. 23, 2019