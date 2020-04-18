|
ROCHESTER - Wilfred J. Langlois, 89, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020 after complications from a stroke. He was born in Newmarket July 22, 1930 the son of Nelson and Lelia (Gavin) Langlois and lived in Rochester.
Survivors include his wife Loretta (Laroche) Langlois of 64 years; son Denis and wife Robin; daughter Sheila Gowen and husband Tom; and his four grandchildren Nicolette, Andrea and her husband Tyler, Crystal and her husband Dan, Doug and his fiancé Katie; along with two great-grandchildren Madilyn and Beckett; several nieces and nephews; and one brother.
He owned two laundromats in Rochester and was a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus.
SERVICES: Due to the virus all services will be held at a later date when possible. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.GrondinFuneralHome.com.
Published in Fosters from Apr. 18 to Apr. 21, 2020