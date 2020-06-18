Wilfred was a special person and a dear friend. We have been friends for many years and celebrated many special occasions together. Our most memorable times were spent having dinners out and playing cards weekly.



My deepest sympathies to his wife, Loretta and their children Sheila and Denis and their families. Wilfred will be in my prayers and he will be missed by many.



If only hearts could speak-

You'd know how deeply others care.

Rest in peace, Wilfred

Linda Willard