ROCHESTER - Wilfred J. Langlois, 89, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020 in Rochester.
SERVICES: Friends may call Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 10-11 a.m., at the H.J. Grondin Funeral Home 177 North Main Street. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church. Burial will follow in Holy Rosary Cemetery. Masks and Social Distancing are requested. For complete obituary and to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.GrondinFuneralHome.com.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.