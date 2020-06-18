Wilfred J. Langlois
1930 - 2020
ROCHESTER - Wilfred J. Langlois, 89, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020 in Rochester.

SERVICES: Friends may call Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 10-11 a.m., at the H.J. Grondin Funeral Home 177 North Main Street. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church. Burial will follow in Holy Rosary Cemetery. Masks and Social Distancing are requested. For complete obituary and to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.GrondinFuneralHome.com.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
H. J. Grondin & Son, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Services
JUN
20
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church
Funeral services provided by
H. J. Grondin & Son, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Services
177 North Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
603.332.1563
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

April 23, 2020
Our sympathy and prayers, Loretta, to you and your family, on the loss of Wilfred. We will remember him as a kind and gentle man, and we will miss his presence at Knights of Columbus functions as well as many church events both at St. Mary and Holy Rosary parishes.
Prisco and Phyllis DiPrizio
Friend
April 23, 2020
Loretta, We're sorry to hear Fritz's passing. I'll always remember his kind heart and unique laugh. He and Cameron always had the cutest conversations over the fence.
Thank you for being some of the best neighbors we've had.
Sending love and prayers,
Rick, Shannon, Cameron and Tessa Wiltshire
Shannon Wiltshire
Neighbor
April 22, 2020
Wilfred was a joy to know. Always had that wonderful smile when greeting us. He will be missed and remembered in prayer.
Janice Smith
Friend
April 20, 2020
Rest in peace Wilfred
Joel & Vicki Plante
Friend
April 20, 2020
Denis, Robin and Nicolette,
We are very sorry to hear of your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. He was a kind man. Our deepest sympathies and prayers to you all.
Linda and Jamie Steinbach
April 20, 2020
Sheila and Tom,
So sorry for your loss. Sending prayers to you and your family at this time.
Nancy Labrecque
April 20, 2020
My sincerest sympathy to Wilfred's family.
Peter Charron
April 19, 2020
Loretta, Sheila, Dennis and families. Our deepest sympathy to all of you. I will always remember Wilfred sense of humor, his smile and the twinkle in his eyes when he was joking around. He was a very kind person and will be missed. Very sorry for your loss.
Mary & Arthur LaRock
Family
April 19, 2020
Our Deepest Sympathy to Loretta and all her Family Jerry & Henriette
gerard labrecque
April 18, 2020
Mrs. Langlois, Dennis and Shiela:
Know that I will always remember Mr. Langlois very fondly. He was a very kind man with a great sense of humor.
Ver sorry for your loss,
Charles & Terry Chasse
Charles Chasse
Friend
April 18, 2020
Wilfred was a special person and a dear friend. We have been friends for many years and celebrated many special occasions together. Our most memorable times were spent having dinners out and playing cards weekly.

My deepest sympathies to his wife, Loretta and their children Sheila and Denis and their families. Wilfred will be in my prayers and he will be missed by many.

If only hearts could speak-
You'd know how deeply others care.
Rest in peace, Wilfred
Linda Willard
April 18, 2020
So very sorry to see that you lost a wonderful husband, dad, pepere and friend. He was a wonderful and happy person and so sweet to Loretta. I always enjoyed bumping into them at church or stores. Prayers for you all.
Marlene Brooks
Friend
April 18, 2020
Aunt Lorett, we are so sorry to hear of uncle Wilfred passing. Our
prayers and thoughts are with you and your family.
David & Darlene Langlois Longs,S.C.
April 18, 2020
Loretta, Denis, Robin and Nicolette, Thinking of you at this time. ❤ and prayers. Dede
Denise Osborne
Friend
April 18, 2020
So sorry for your loss. He will be missed.
Anne Letourneau
April 18, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
sharon b iracree
Friend
April 18, 2020
I was saddened to hear of Wilfred's passing. He and Loretta have always been special friends to my parents, and our entire family recognizes their kindness and compassion toward others. He will be missed, but never forgotten.
Steve Willard
April 18, 2020
Dear Loretta and family,
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always . I will miss Wilfred's beautiful smile.
Sharon A Biracree
Friend
April 18, 2020
We will miss Wilfred's good humor and loving ways. He was always kind to everyone.

God bless all of his family, especially his wife, Loretta. Our prayers are with you
Eric & Betty Willard
April 18, 2020
When I think of Wilfred, I also think of Loretta. They seemed inseparable and a wonderful couple. He always took such good care of Loretta. He was a pleasant man and a very devout Catholic. I always enjoyed our little chats before or after Mass. Our most sincere sympathy, Loretta, to you and your family in your loss. May your faith and your family help you through the days and months ahead.
Constance KING
Friend
April 18, 2020
Wilfred was a wonderful man and we will miss him so much. Our love and sympathy goes out to Loretta and her family. His memory will last a life time.
Mike and Carol Dumont
Friend
April 18, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. He will forever live on thru your family and friends. We love you all.
Our deepest sympathies.
Bill & Cheryl Purpura
Friend
April 18, 2020
Loretta and family, so very sorrow to hear about Wilfred .
Our thoughts and prayers go out to you all .
I Loved chatting with him and his laugh was contagious .

Dave & Brenda LeClair , GOD BLESS YOU ALL !
David LECLAIR
April 17, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Tandy&Kathy
Friend
