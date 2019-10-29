|
HILLSBORO - William Alfred Marchant, Jr., 76, of Hillsboro, N.H., passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Bill was born on November 12, 1942 to William A. Marchant, Sr. and Catherine Ann (Gillis).
Bill grew up in Islington, Mass. He spent most of his adult life in New Hampshire where he met his wife Linda. He loved gardening, jewelry making, cooking, and enjoyed vacations to Las Vegas with his wife Linda.
Bill is survived by his sister, Dori Ann Muto, of Ocala, Fla.; his son, James C. Marchant of New Orleans, La.; his son, William A. Marchant, III and his wife Melynda, his daughter Suzanne M. McCutcheon, and her husband, Jeff, his daughter, Lisa M. Enman, and her husband Matthew, all of Rochester, N.H.; his stepson, Kirk Morrill and wife Jessie of Contoocook, N.H. He is also survived by his grandchildren and great-grandson. Death is but a doorway to another path. Blessed be.
SERVICES: Services will be held at the convenience of the family. The Holt-Woodbury Funeral Home & Cremation Service Hillsboro, N.H. is assisting the family. For more information, log on to www.holtwoodburyfh.com.
Published in Fosters from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2019