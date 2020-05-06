Home

William MacDonald
ROCHESTER - Retired MSGT William Angus MacDonald (Bill, Mac) was born on January 22, 1957 to William and Arlene MacDonald. On Thursday, April 30, 2020 he passed away at his home in Rochester, N.H.

Predeceased by his mother Arlene and father William A. MacDonald, he is survived by his sister Linda Culhane; fiancé Cheryl Mitchell; his daughters Elizabeth, Kathleen, Kimberly, Jennifer, and their mother, ex-wife, Unchu; as well as his son-in-law Chris; and his grandchildren Brand, Navi, Reed and Nolan.

Bill was an amazing Father, partner and friend. He is loved by all who knew him and will be missed dearly.

SERVICES: He will be laid to rest in Albany, N.Y., where he spent much of his childhood, on May 6. The service will be private. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.GrondinFuneralHome.com.
Published in Fosters from May 6 to May 9, 2020
