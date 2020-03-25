|
DURHAM - William "Bill" Barnes Schoonmaker was born on August 4, 1948 in Pasadena, Calif., and died in his home in Durham, N.H., on Sunday, March 22, 2020.
Bill was extraordinary in so many ways. He lived and loved expansively. In honor of Bill's distinctive spirit and character, his family directs you to the following url to read a more personalized remembrance of a husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend who will be so deeply missed. https://bit.ly/schoonie.
Published in Fosters from Mar. 25 to Mar. 28, 2020