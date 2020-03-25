Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Schoonmaker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Barnes Schoonmaker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Barnes Schoonmaker Obituary
DURHAM - William "Bill" Barnes Schoonmaker was born on August 4, 1948 in Pasadena, Calif., and died in his home in Durham, N.H., on Sunday, March 22, 2020.

Bill was extraordinary in so many ways. He lived and loved expansively. In honor of Bill's distinctive spirit and character, his family directs you to the following url to read a more personalized remembrance of a husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend who will be so deeply missed. https://bit.ly/schoonie.
Published in Fosters from Mar. 25 to Mar. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -