ROCHESTER - William Bernard Gilmore, aka Gilly, 64, of Rochester, N.H., passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020 after battling ALS for eight-plus years. Bill was born in Denver, Colorado on June 16, 1955.
Bill graduated from Spaulding High School, attended Plymouth State College until a football injury ended his scholarship.
Bill married Paula Baker on November 11, 1992; they were married 27 years, together for 32 years but, knew each other 46 years.
Bill worked as a lifeguard at the Rochester Pools, White Lake in Ossipee, N.H., and Hampton Beach. He then went on to work as a self-employed carpenter/remodeler for over 30 years. He enjoyed the ocean, especially diving for flounder, the lakes, the mountains, listening to music and Goon Dancing.
Bill is survived by his wife; sisters Sandy Bingaman and her husband Steve of Bixby, Okla., Lynn Shea and her husband Mike of Rindge, N.H., Mary Kunkowski and her husband Mark of Mechanicsville, Va., Peg Greener of Sand Springs, Okla.; several nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and so, so many friends that will miss him dearly.
Bill is preceded in death by his father Samuel N. Gilmore and his mother Mary Ann Gilmore.
SERVICES: No funeral arrangements will be made as Bill wished only to have a celebration of life. No sadness or tears, just laughter and lots of tequila.
In honor of his memory, please make donations to the ALS organization.
Published in Fosters from Mar. 15 to Mar. 18, 2020