ELIOT, Maine - William "Bill" C. Mewer, 76, passed away surrounded by his family on Saturday, July 27 at Watson Fields Assisted Living Facility in Dover, N.H. He was born in Biddeford, Maine on May 25, 1943, the son of Roland and Doris (Cruiser) Mewer.
Bill is survived by his wife of 44 years Phyllis Mewer of Eliot, and their children: Richard Mewer and wife Alyssa of York, Maine, Alison Mewer Cowan and husband Adam of Saratoga Springs, N.Y. He also leaves four grandchildren: Nola, Wylder, and Elsie Mewer, Eliana Cowan; and a sister, Katheryn Jobe of Houston, Texas.
Bill graduated from Old Orchard Beach High School in 1961. He then went on to graduate from The University of Maine with a degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1965. Upon graduation from college he went to work at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard for 29 years until retiring in 1994.
Bill and Phyllis raised their family in Eliot, Maine.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be from 3:30-4:30 p.m., on August 9, followed by a brief service at J. S. Pelkey and Son Funeral Home in Kittery, Maine; a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to End 68 Hours of Hunger; end68hoursofhunger.org. Care of the Mewer family has been entrusted to J. S. Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.
Published in Fosters from Aug. 7 to Aug. 10, 2019