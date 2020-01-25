|
|
|
|
|
|
ROCHESTER - William D. "Billy" Brown, 68, formerly of Dover, N.H., passed away peacefully in Rochester, surrounded by his family, Thursday, January 23, 2020.
To view the complete obituary and sign the online guestbook, please visit www.edgerlyfh.com.
Published in Fosters from Jan. 25 to Jan. 28, 2020
|
Notify Friends and Family
|
Add the email addresses of friends or family members you'd like to notify about this obituary.
|
Your email was sent successfully.
- Return to the obituary
- Send another email
-
-
Share
var utCrossDomains = ['adpay.com','ap.org','bestride.com','bleacherreport.com','eviesays.com','financialcontent.com','findnsave.com','gadzoo.com','ppjol.com','legacy.com','marketplaceadsonline.com','monster.com','mycapture.com','newsbank.com','newsmemory.com','remembering-when.com','travidia.com','upickem.net','zap2it.com','fosters.com'];
(function(i,s,o,g,r,a,m){i['GoogleAnalyticsObject']=r;i[r]=i[r]||function(){
(i[r].q=i[r].q||[]).push(arguments)},i[r].l=1*new Date();a=s.createElement(o),
m=s.getElementsByTagName(o)[0];a.async=1;a.src=g;m.parentNode.insertBefore(a,m)
})(window,document,'script','//www.google-analytics.com/analytics.js','ga');
ga('create', 'UA-50770546-3', 'auto', {'allowLinker': true, 'name': 'aff'});
ga('aff.require', 'linker');
ga('aff.require', 'displayfeatures');
ga('aff.linker:autoLink', utCrossDomains);
ga('aff.send', 'pageview');