SOUTH BERWICK, Maine - William "Bill" Edward McNamara, 82, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at York Hospital, having been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer just a few weeks earlier.
Born April 20, 1937 to the late William and Josephine (Cole) McNamara, Bill grew up on the Massachusetts coast, in Rockport, and spent many teenage summers caddying around the gold courses of Cape Anne. Instead of being drafted he enlisted in the US Navy in 1956, a career choice that involved travelling the world on aircraft carriers in the early days, and postings in places such as London, where he met his wife, Grace (who passed away last year). They were married in April 1961. Bill retired from the Navy in 1976, with the rank of Chief Petty Officer and, after a spell in England, returned to the US for a few years with Public Service of New Hampshire. Their travels would take them back to England, to California and, ultimately, to Maine.
Bill was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and a loyal and reliable friend. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him, both for his generosity and his ready wit.
He is survived by his three sons, William McNamara, III and wife Christina of Sweden; Graham McNamara of San Diego, Calif.; and Paul McNamara and wife Sally of Santa Ynez, Calif. He also had six grandchildren: Sara, Emily, Alastair, Molly, Will, and Oliver. His two surviving siblings are Michael McNamara and Ruth Cabral, both of Gloucester, Massachusetts.
The family would like to thank the medical team at York Hospital, who lived up to their motto of 'loving kindness' during Bill's final weeks.
SERVICES: A memorial gathering will be held in his honor in early September. Please go to www.mcintiremccooey.com to sign the on-line guest book.
Published in Fosters from July 17 to July 20, 2019