Bill was a very witty man. He had a lot of great jokes and card tricks, maybe that's why he won many whist games!!!
He will be missed.
ROCHESTER - William J. Berry, 85, of Rochester, N.H., passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 with his loving wife and dog by his side. William "Bill" was born December 31, 1934; son of the late Martin E. Berry and the late Eloise (Wiggin) Berry.
William "Bill" served in the U.S. Navy aboard a Destroyer during the Korean War, between 1952-1956 (est.) His late brother, Richard Berry, was on the same ship for two of those years. Bill was a barber for several years at his home in Somersworth, N.H. and a laborer in the Union for several years.
Member of his family include his wife Fuji (Perkins) Berry; his late wife Doris M. Berry; his daughter Carol Hackett and her late husband Richard C. Hackett, Jr.; his grandsons Richard W. Hackett and significant other Emily, Dennis C. Hackett and wife Kell; his granddaughter Trisha Reid and her two daughters; sisters Mary (Berry) Adam and husband Gary, Patricia (Berry) Roux and late husband Paul; and sister in-law Jacquelyn Berry; also several nieces and nephews.
His family also included Fuji's daughter;Irene Griffin and husband Ted; her two sons Jeff Perkins and wife Nancy, Don Perkins and wife Karen; several grandchildren; nieces, and nephews.
He was predeceased by siblings Martin Berry, John Berry, and Richard Berry.
Honorable mention is given to Kim (Buzzell) Doucette who was like a 2nd daughter to him.
Bills hobbies were dancing, reading, playing cards, and doing card tricks. He was also a faithful member of the Salmon Falls Church in Rochester, N.H.
Bill was a very caring and generous man and will be missed by many.
Below is one of Bill's favorite poems:
Do not stand at my grave and weep,
I am not there, I do not sleep.
I am a thousand winds that blow;
I am the diamond glints on snow;
I am the sunlight on ripened grain.
I am the gentle autumn's rain.
When you awaken in the morning's hush,
I am the swift uplifting rush
Of quiet birds in circled flight.
I am the soft stars that shine at night.
Do not stand at my grave and cry;
I am not there. I did not die.
SERVICES: At this time there will be no services. Arrangements are under the care of the Salmon Falls Church and Peaslee Funeral Home in Farmington, N.H. To express condolences, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com.
William "Bill" served in the U.S. Navy aboard a Destroyer during the Korean War, between 1952-1956 (est.) His late brother, Richard Berry, was on the same ship for two of those years. Bill was a barber for several years at his home in Somersworth, N.H. and a laborer in the Union for several years.
Member of his family include his wife Fuji (Perkins) Berry; his late wife Doris M. Berry; his daughter Carol Hackett and her late husband Richard C. Hackett, Jr.; his grandsons Richard W. Hackett and significant other Emily, Dennis C. Hackett and wife Kell; his granddaughter Trisha Reid and her two daughters; sisters Mary (Berry) Adam and husband Gary, Patricia (Berry) Roux and late husband Paul; and sister in-law Jacquelyn Berry; also several nieces and nephews.
His family also included Fuji's daughter;Irene Griffin and husband Ted; her two sons Jeff Perkins and wife Nancy, Don Perkins and wife Karen; several grandchildren; nieces, and nephews.
He was predeceased by siblings Martin Berry, John Berry, and Richard Berry.
Honorable mention is given to Kim (Buzzell) Doucette who was like a 2nd daughter to him.
Bills hobbies were dancing, reading, playing cards, and doing card tricks. He was also a faithful member of the Salmon Falls Church in Rochester, N.H.
Bill was a very caring and generous man and will be missed by many.
Below is one of Bill's favorite poems:
Do not stand at my grave and weep,
I am not there, I do not sleep.
I am a thousand winds that blow;
I am the diamond glints on snow;
I am the sunlight on ripened grain.
I am the gentle autumn's rain.
When you awaken in the morning's hush,
I am the swift uplifting rush
Of quiet birds in circled flight.
I am the soft stars that shine at night.
Do not stand at my grave and cry;
I am not there. I did not die.
SERVICES: At this time there will be no services. Arrangements are under the care of the Salmon Falls Church and Peaslee Funeral Home in Farmington, N.H. To express condolences, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jun. 19 to Jun. 22, 2020.