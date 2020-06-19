He did so much for me when I was growing up its really surreal to think about. He took me all kinds of places I had never been before I will never forget the road trip to Florida. A few words about him from. He was one hell of a hard worker the Stonewall he built outback I still cannot believe he built by hand I still to this day have no clue how he move those rocks. He was one hell of an entertainer and storyteller, he would snag you along for the ride without you even knowing it and keep your attention for hours, there was always a fine line between reality and chaos sometimes, I think he just came up with the stories on the fly but other times I believe they were intricate stories about his past one could never really tell It was always an entertaining endeavor regardless. The monuments of his labor stand strong and possibly forever stonewall the big cross on the church in Somersworth and numerous public buildings throughout the seacoast area. He will be missed by many.

Richard Hackett

Grandchild