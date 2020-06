ROCHESTER - William J. Berry, 85, of Rochester, N.H., passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 with his loving wife and dog by his side. William "Bill" was born December 31, 1934; son of the late Martin E. Berry and the late Eloise (Wiggin) Berry.William "Bill" served in the U.S. Navy aboard a Destroyer during the Korean War, between 1952-1956 (est.) His late brother, Richard Berry, was on the same ship for two of those years. Bill was a barber for several years at his home in Somersworth, N.H. and a laborer in the Union for several years.Member of his family include his wife Fuji (Perkins) Berry; his late wife Doris M. Berry; his daughter Carol Hackett and her late husband Richard C. Hackett, Jr.; his grandsons Richard W. Hackett and significant other Emily, Dennis C. Hackett and wife Kell; his granddaughter Trisha Reid and her two daughters; sisters Mary (Berry) Adam and husband Gary, Patricia (Berry) Roux and late husband Paul; and sister in-law Jacquelyn Berry; also several nieces and nephews.His family also included Fuji's daughter;Irene Griffin and husband Ted; her two sons Jeff Perkins and wife Nancy, Don Perkins and wife Karen; several grandchildren; nieces, and nephews.He was predeceased by siblings Martin Berry, John Berry, and Richard Berry.Honorable mention is given to Kim (Buzzell) Doucette who was like a 2nd daughter to him.Bills hobbies were dancing, reading, playing cards, and doing card tricks. He was also a faithful member of the Salmon Falls Church in Rochester, N.H.Bill was a very caring and generous man and will be missed by many.Below is one of Bill's favorite poems:Do not stand at my grave and weep,I am not there, I do not sleep.I am a thousand winds that blow;I am the diamond glints on snow;I am the sunlight on ripened grain.I am the gentle autumn's rain.When you awaken in the morning's hush,I am the swift uplifting rushOf quiet birds in circled flight.I am the soft stars that shine at night.Do not stand at my grave and cry;I am not there. I did not die.SERVICES: At this time there will be no services. Arrangements are under the care of the Salmon Falls Church and Peaslee Funeral Home in Farmington, N.H. To express condolences, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com