William J. Berry
1934 - 2020
ROCHESTER - William J. Berry, 85, of Rochester, N.H., passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 with his loving wife and dog by his side. William "Bill" was born December 31, 1934; son of the late Martin E. Berry and the late Eloise (Wiggin) Berry.

William "Bill" served in the U.S. Navy aboard a Destroyer during the Korean War, between 1952-1956 (est.) His late brother, Richard Berry, was on the same ship for two of those years. Bill was a barber for several years at his home in Somersworth, N.H. and a laborer in the Union for several years.

Member of his family include his wife Fuji (Perkins) Berry; his late wife Doris M. Berry; his daughter Carol Hackett and her late husband Richard C. Hackett, Jr.; his grandsons Richard W. Hackett and significant other Emily, Dennis C. Hackett and wife Kell; his granddaughter Trisha Reid and her two daughters; sisters Mary (Berry) Adam and husband Gary, Patricia (Berry) Roux and late husband Paul; and sister in-law Jacquelyn Berry; also several nieces and nephews.

His family also included Fuji's daughter;Irene Griffin and husband Ted; her two sons Jeff Perkins and wife Nancy, Don Perkins and wife Karen; several grandchildren; nieces, and nephews.

He was predeceased by siblings Martin Berry, John Berry, and Richard Berry.

Honorable mention is given to Kim (Buzzell) Doucette who was like a 2nd daughter to him.

Bills hobbies were dancing, reading, playing cards, and doing card tricks. He was also a faithful member of the Salmon Falls Church in Rochester, N.H.

Bill was a very caring and generous man and will be missed by many.

Below is one of Bill's favorite poems:

Do not stand at my grave and weep,

I am not there, I do not sleep.

I am a thousand winds that blow;

I am the diamond glints on snow;

I am the sunlight on ripened grain.

I am the gentle autumn's rain.

When you awaken in the morning's hush,

I am the swift uplifting rush

Of quiet birds in circled flight.

I am the soft stars that shine at night.

Do not stand at my grave and cry;

I am not there. I did not die.

SERVICES: At this time there will be no services. Arrangements are under the care of the Salmon Falls Church and Peaslee Funeral Home in Farmington, N.H. To express condolences, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jun. 19 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
C.E. Peaslee and Son, Inc.
(603) 755-3535
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 18, 2020
Bill was a very witty man. He had a lot of great jokes and card tricks, maybe that's why he won many whist games!!!
He will be missed.
Ann Hilbourne
June 18, 2020
He did so much for me when I was growing up its really surreal to think about. He took me all kinds of places I had never been before I will never forget the road trip to Florida. A few words about him from. He was one hell of a hard worker the Stonewall he built outback I still cannot believe he built by hand I still to this day have no clue how he move those rocks. He was one hell of an entertainer and storyteller, he would snag you along for the ride without you even knowing it and keep your attention for hours, there was always a fine line between reality and chaos sometimes, I think he just came up with the stories on the fly but other times I believe they were intricate stories about his past one could never really tell It was always an entertaining endeavor regardless. The monuments of his labor stand strong and possibly forever stonewall the big cross on the church in Somersworth and numerous public buildings throughout the seacoast area. He will be missed by many.
Richard Hackett
Grandchild
June 17, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers to the family. Jeff and Nancy
John&Diane GRAY
Friend
June 17, 2020
Bill was a very generous person, anytime you needed anything he was always there. Fuji, I want to thank you for being an amazing wife and partner for Bill, I appreciate all you have done for him over the years. Your loving sister, Patricia Roux
Patricia Roux
Sister
June 17, 2020
Bill is definitely going to be missed by many. He was my second Dad. I always called him dad. When Carol got in trouble for something so did I. He was a very generous man and deeply loved his family. May he R.I.P.
Kim Doucette
June 17, 2020
Bill you will be sadly missed at our Thursday card game, Rest in Peace
Janet Eldridge
Friend
June 16, 2020
I am so glad I got to meet Bill briefly. But our dance together at Dennis and Kelly's wedding is unforgettable. It is a cherished memory. May God Bless your wonderful family and may you all find peace in your hearts.
Bethann Welch
Friend
June 16, 2020
My grandfather put in great effort to make sure we had a fun childhood, he brought us many places and we got to see a lot of cool things while under his care. My brother and I lived with him for a few summers while growing up. One of those summers we spent in Florida. He would help you with anything you asked of him.
Dennis Hackett
Grandchild
June 16, 2020
Our family is saddened to hear of the passing of Billy. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.~ Evelyn Levesque(McAlpine) and Family
Mary Beth Cook
Family
