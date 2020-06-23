BARRINGTON - William L. "Bud" Adams, Jr., 82, passed away at home with his family at his side Thursday, June 18, 2020. Bud was born February 1, 1938, the son of William Sr. and Gladys (Phillips) Adams.
Bud is a Vietnam veteran who served his country in the United States Air Force for 28 years retiring honorably. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and just being outdoors.
Bud is survived by his loving wife of 61 years Beverly A. (Dodd) Adams; daughters Michelle Neel, (husband Richard) and Cindy Adams; his son William L. Adams III. Bud is also survived by his grandchildren Holly, William, Evan, Charles, and Richard, and eight great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind his brother Donald Adams of Charlotte, N.C., and sister Anne Byrd of Gloucester, Va.
SERVICES: Visitation for Bud will be held 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, at J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel, and a Celebration of his Life 3 p.m., Thursday, June 25, also at J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel. Inurnment will take place at a later date at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, N.H.
In lieu of flowers Bud's family would appreciate donations be made in his name to Cornerstone VNA Hospice at www.cornerstonevna.org/hospice-care. For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jun. 23 to Jun. 26, 2020.