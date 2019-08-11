|
|
ANAHEIM, Calif. – William N. (Bill) Garvin, of Anaheim Calif., passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, June 16, 2019. He was 95.
Bill Garvin was born Dec. 30, 1923 in Epping, N.H. A veteran of WWII, he landed at Utah Beach in Normandy on D-Day, and earned three Purple Hearts during his tour in Europe. Bill later served in the Army Reserve for over 20 years.
He worked as an electrician and planner at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard for many years, retiring in 1984. Bill moved to California in 2004 with wife Dorothy Kathios Garvin, who preceded him in death in 2009.
Survivors include his two sons, Jerry Garvin of Anaheim and Tom Garvin of The Woodlands, Texas; his brother, Lester Garvin of Ashfield, Mass., and granddaughters, Jessica and Morgan Garvin. A great-granddaughter is due in November.
This gentle, easy-going, always-cheerful and quietly strong man will be missed by many. He will forever be a hero and role model in the eyes of his family and friends.
Published in Fosters from Aug. 11 to Aug. 14, 2019