William P. Walsh


1959 - 2020
William P. Walsh Obituary
LEE - William (Bill) Perley Walsh, 60, died Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in Dover.

He was born in York, Maine. Son of Edward (Ted) R. & Katherine P. Walsh. He had been president and co-owner along with his brother, of the family business Wood Brothers Moving & Storage in Portsmouth (until it's sale).

He was an avid well-respected and knowledgeable collector of antique cars and trucks, Dodge being his favorite. He also loved to collect antique signs and memorabilia.

He leaves his brother Edward M. Walsh and his wife Susan J., of Acton, Maine. Several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, as well as great nieces and great nephew.

Memorial contributions may be made in Bill's name to a charity of one's choosing.

Interment will be in Lee Hill Cemetery.

Due to the Covid-19 crisis there will be no calling hours or graveside service.

Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to sign an online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020
