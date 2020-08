Or Copy this URL to Share

DOVER - William "Bill" R. Palmer Sr., passed away Monday, March 16, 2020.



SERVICES: There will be a Graveside Service at the Pinehill Cemetery in Dover, N.H. on Friday, September 4, at 2 p.m. Friends and family are welcome to attend.







