NEW DURHAM, N.H. - William Richard Spiller of New Durham, N.H. died unexpectedly at home early Monday morning October 12, 2020. He was born on March 5, 1944 in Biddeford Maine to William Spiller and Gertrude Spiller. He spent most of his life in Kittery, Maine but moved to his dream home on Chalk Pond after retiring from the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.
Dick, as he was known (or Puppie, Kickie, Dad), grew up in Kittery as the eldest child of six with sisters Joyce, Mary, and Phyliss along with brothers John and Jim. It was there he met the love of his life Nancy Spiller (Lebel) in first grade. They eventually married and raised their four boys Michael, Bryan, Sean, and Tom. The love of his family was his highest priority. He worked long hours but always made time to attend his son's numerous activities. This loving environment is the reason many people consider the Spiller's as their second family.
He was an unselfish man that enforced the idea to be proud of the work that you do, whatever that may be. He allowed his family to develop into strong individuals with their own ideas and opinions that often varied from his own. Christmas was his favorite holiday with a deep connection to The Polar Express (he still heard the bell!) He was never afraid to show his sensitive side, crying at happy and sad situations. His body's journey has ended but his loving spirit lives on in all of us who knew him.
SERVICES: A memorial ceremony will be held on Friday, Oct. 16 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Edgerly Funeral Home in Rochester, N.H. A funeral mass will take place Saturday, Oct. 17 at 10 a.m. at the St. Katharine Drexel church in Alton, N.H. This service will be livestreamed which will be available from the church's website.
