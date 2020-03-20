|
|
DOVER - William "Bill" Randolph Palmer Sr., of Dover, N.H., passed away Monday, March 16, 2020. Bill was born September 19, 1939, son of John "Babe" and Ruby Palmer and lived in Dover his entire life.
Bill worked in the family roofing business for 48 years and could often be seen riding his Harley Davidson. He was an exceptional athlete in multiple sports growing up. He played city league basketball and played on multiple men's softball teams. He attended Red Sox Spring Training, Bike Week and Florida vacations each year. BOSOX license plates for 50 years made him easy to find at the local watering holes. Shooting pool, playing the juke box, telling stories or listening to a friend was his time spent and happiness. His generous nature, warm smile and ability to strike up a conversation made lasting friendships and memories. He was a life-long member of the Elks, long-standing member of the Moose and American Legion and contributed to multiple charities throughout his lifetime.
He is survived by his loving wife Patty; brothers Dana and Randy; son Billy; daughter Tawny and her children Easton and Karis Gilbert; nephews John, Gary, Dana Jr., and Bryce; nieces Carey, Erica and Emily.
He was predeceased by his parents, brother John, sister Ruby and son Alan.
SERVICES: Private family ceremony will be held at a later time. Tasker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Mar. 20 to Mar. 23, 2020