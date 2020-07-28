DOVER - William Richard Caldwell, 83, of Dover, N.H. passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, July 23, 2020. Born on September 1, 1936 in Weirton, W. Va., he was the son of Thomas and Mary (Riblett) Caldwell.
Bill graduated from Weir High School and served in the United States Marine Corps. He served as a prison guard at the Portsmouth Naval Prison. He worked as a rural letter carrier for the Postal Service in the towns of Stratham and Greenland for over 30 years. He was an avid golfer and loved to travel.
He is survived by his wife, Charlotte (Gasses) Caldwell; daughters Sonja Caldwell of Concord; Stephanie Chantre of Rochester; Julie Critchet of Newmarket; son Daniel Caldwell of Rochester; brother Harry Caldwell and his wife Betty (Conway, S.C.); sisters Marie Johnson and her husband David (Cincinnati, Ohio); Dorothy Lahita (Follansbee, W. Va.), Ruth Ann Jeffries (Weirton, W. Va.); several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. His son William Caldwell predeceased him.
