Services
Wiggin-Purdy-McCooey-Dion Funeral Home
655 Central Avenue
Dover, NH 03820
(603) 742-1017
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Wiggin-Purdy-McCooey-Dion Funeral Home
655 Central Avenue
Dover, NH 03820
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
5:00 PM
Wiggin-Purdy-McCooey-Dion Funeral Home
655 Central Avenue
Dover, NH 03820
Resources
William Richard Norton Sr.


1943 - 2019
William Richard Norton Sr. Obituary
DOVER - William Richard Norton, Sr., 76, died on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Lawrence General Hospital in Lawrence, Mass., with his family by his side after a lengthy battle with respiratory complications. He was born in Dover, N.H., on June 5, 1943 the son of the late Helen (Ainsworth) Norton and Frank Norton.

Bill graduated Dover High School in 1961 and was employed at Fosters Daily Democrat for 43 years.

Bill is survived by his wife of 58 years, Joyce (Wade) Norton; one son Bill Norton, Jr., and his wife Brenda of Concord; one daughter Karen Doubleday and her husband Scott of Waldorf, Md.; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister, Patricia Philbrook of Rochester and several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

Bill is predeceased by two brothers, Arthur and Frank Norton and two great-grandsons, Tommy and Steven Doubleday.

SERVICES: Visiting hours will be Saturday, October 19, 2019, from 4-5 p.m., with a memorial service to follow at 5 p.m., Wiggin-Purdy-McCooey-Dion Funeral Home, 655 Central Ave., Dover, N.H. To sign an online guest book, visit www.purdyfuneralservice.com.
Published in Fosters from Oct. 18 to Oct. 21, 2019
