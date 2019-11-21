Home

LEBANON, Maine - William "Bill" Rondo, 67, of Lebanon, Maine, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019, at home with family by his side following a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Sanford, Maine on March 25, 1952, he was the son of Richard Rondo and Josephine Rondo-Howard.

He is survived by his wife, Pauline of Lebanon, Maine; daughter Vera Sullivan and husband Chris; daughter Billie Jo Rondo; son Jarod Rondo and wife April; daughter Elisha Quinney and husband Jim; daughter Carrie MacNeil-Gurney and husband Rick; daughter Julie Sears and husband Adam; daughter Tamie Devlin and husband Dan; 18 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He is also survived by his brother Richard and wife Joanne Rondo, and sister Geraldine and husband Pat Tetreault.
Published in Fosters from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019
