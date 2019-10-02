|
SEABURY, Conn. - William V. Vogler, of Seabury, Bloomfield, Conn., died Sunday, September 22, 2019. He was 89. He was born in Baltimore, Md., on November 17, 1929. He is predeceased by his wife Geraldine and youngest daughter Janice. He was a resident of Dover, N.H. since 1992 until 2018 when he moved down to Bloomfield, Conn., to reside in assisted living and to be closer to his eldest daughter Jennifer; much to her chagrin. Only kidding.
William is survived by his son William Vogler and his wife Eileen of Rohnert, Calif.; his daughter Jennifer and her husband Tim Owens of Avon, Conn.; also three grandsons, Ian, Skylar, and Nicholas.
"Big Bill" (what his nephews affectionately called him) served in the US Navy retiring after 20 years as a Chief Petty Officer. He then moved to Cheshire, Conn., and worked for Heublein Inc. for twenty-four years.
Bill was a strong-minded man with a big personality, and that's putting it mildly. But in all of this was a man of great integrity and that was the best gift he modeled to his children. He also taught them to love and respect animals, and the outdoors. Bill once owned a horse that he used to ride with pride. He even wore a cowboy hat and cowboy boots. Bill thought he was John Wayne. There is a lot more that could be said but let's end on a good note!
SERVICES: Calling hours will be this Saturday, October 5, 2019, between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. at Tasker Funeral Home, 621 Central Ave., Dover, N.H. Please arrive by 10 a.m., because Jennifer and Billy will be delivering their dad's eulogy. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Oct. 2 to Oct. 5, 2019