Wilson Woodrow Tufts
1958 - 2020
MIDDLETON - Wilson Woodrow Tufts, of Middleton, N.H., son of Woodrow and Marilyn Tufts; father of Tiffany, Jay-Lynn and Caleb Tufts; grandfather of Kaelan, Kennedy, Geneva-Jean, Braylen, Elijah and Jada; was snatched from this world in an auto accident on Saturday, November 7, 2020.

Notes and/or cards of sympathy, prayers and sharing of memories with the family may be sent in care of his sister Elaine Varney, at 19 Elaine Rd., Middleton, NH 03887.

This World got a whole lot darker with the loss of this bright and shining soul. However, knowing Wilson the way we all do, he will continue to make his presence known whenever he feels the need.

Should you wish to make a memorial donation, please consider InterFaith Food Pantry, 400 Main St., Farmington, NH 03835 or SOS Recovery Community Center, 63 South Main St., Rochester, NH 03867.

Cremation care by Peaslee Funeral Home. To express condolences and view the complete obituary, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Nov. 13 to Nov. 16, 2020.
November 12, 2020
I have many good memories of you Wilson and know that you will be missed. My thoughts and prayers are with the family right now. May you rest in peace my friend.
Margaret Perkins
November 12, 2020
Our deepest condolences to Wilson’s family and friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you. May the fond memories made in the years gone by soothe your hearts during this difficult time.
Debbie & Frank OToole
Acquaintance
November 12, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful, kind, and generous person. I will miss you always my friend.
My heart goes out to all of your family
Steve and John Hoag
Friend
November 12, 2020
Marilyn, thinking of you, at this very sad time, Wilson was a great friend to everyone, It’s still hard to believe, things can happen so fast,It’s not easy when it happens like this, I will miss seeing Him, and his great smile.. Thankful, we all have great memories
Judith Wallace
Friend
November 12, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. Wilson was always a joy to talk to. May all your memories keep him close in your heart.
Judy and Ralph Parent
November 12, 2020
((((Hugs)))) to the family! Wilson was such a fun loving guy. I will always remember the fun times we all had as kids. Walking in the woods, ice skating on the meadow, and shaking the trees of snow that buried us waist deep. You always made us laugh.
Candy Desrochers
Friend
November 12, 2020
So sorry to hear he's gone. Wilson touched so many lives. He'll always be with those of us who had the pleasure to know him. Condolences to his family
Nancy Cassineri
Friend
November 12, 2020
One of the best men I know... always makes u smile...RIP my friend....God speed
Ina Pipkin
Family
November 12, 2020
Sorry for the family's loss!! May God surround you all with His love, strength and peace!!
Margaret Hapsis
Friend
November 12, 2020
Wilson, what can I say! We all loved the stories and your laugh! You where the most knowledgeable person I know! We all could ask you anything ,especially about the town folks. When there birthdays were, how many kids they had, how old they were, who married who so on and so on! I'm going to miss that and definitely were all going to miss you Wilson!! You were a great fixture in this town and a good man! May you rest in peace!
LISA BOYLE
Friend
November 11, 2020
Rest in Peace. Sorry we never got to meet each other but we had some interesting conversations about our past.
Arthur Tufts
Family
November 11, 2020
So many memories of times long ago. We laughed, we partied and ate tuna casserole. I will never forget all the wonderful times we had. Love you.
Betty Chisholm
Family
November 11, 2020
Rest in peace my friend..a whole lifetime of being friends..a whole lifetime of memories we shared.husbands.wifes.kids.grandchildren..marriage.divorce.births deaths.work.retirement..laughs.tears..R.IP. my friend. GOD Speed..
Charlene Whitehouse
Friend
November 11, 2020
So sad to hear this tragic news. Wilson was quick with a joke or funny story...always with a smile on his face. He will be missed by many. My condolences to his family. I've no doubt that Terry greeted him with open arms.
RIP Wilson
Stephanie Monza
Friend
November 11, 2020
My condolences to the family and friends.R.I.P U WILL BE MISSED.
Cheryl Page
Acquaintance
November 11, 2020
Wilson was an awesome man.
Michael White
Friend
November 11, 2020
Wilson, you were one of the best of the best. Even tho I didn't see you much I knew that you were there if I needed you. May you fly with the angels and I will miss you, cousin
NATALIE YANCEY
Family
November 11, 2020
Dear kids, Roxanne and Family,

Our deepest condolences. I met Wilson a very long time ago. He wanted to do the right thing for his family, helping all he could. He was kind, funny, caring, good dad and a good person.
Ann Titus
Acquaintance
