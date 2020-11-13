Wilson, what can I say! We all loved the stories and your laugh! You where the most knowledgeable person I know! We all could ask you anything ,especially about the town folks. When there birthdays were, how many kids they had, how old they were, who married who so on and so on! I'm going to miss that and definitely were all going to miss you Wilson!! You were a great fixture in this town and a good man! May you rest in peace!

LISA BOYLE

Friend