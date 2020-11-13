MIDDLETON - Wilson Woodrow Tufts, of Middleton, N.H., son of Woodrow and Marilyn Tufts; father of Tiffany, Jay-Lynn and Caleb Tufts; grandfather of Kaelan, Kennedy, Geneva-Jean, Braylen, Elijah and Jada; was snatched from this world in an auto accident on Saturday, November 7, 2020.
Notes and/or cards of sympathy, prayers and sharing of memories with the family may be sent in care of his sister Elaine Varney, at 19 Elaine Rd., Middleton, NH 03887.
This World got a whole lot darker with the loss of this bright and shining soul. However, knowing Wilson the way we all do, he will continue to make his presence known whenever he feels the need.
Should you wish to make a memorial donation, please consider InterFaith Food Pantry, 400 Main St., Farmington, NH 03835 or SOS Recovery Community Center, 63 South Main St., Rochester, NH 03867.
