LEE - Winfield Scott Bullard, Jr, 96, died on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 at his home in Lee. He was born on Nov. 26, 1923 in Nashua, son of the late Winfield S. and Maud P. (Corliss) Bullard.
He was the widower of Annie I (Bishop) Bullard. Annie enjoyed sewing, jigsaw puzzles and crafting in her free time.
Throughout his life Winfield primarily worked as a farmer in Merrimack, along with a few other jobs along the way.
He enjoyed tinkering as a hobby, as well as nature, agriculture and baseball games. He was an easy going man who appreciated the simple things in life.
Along with his parents and wife, he was predeceased by two stepsons, Robert and Jeffrey Duquette.
He is survived by his son, Winfield S. Bullard III of Lee; two step-sons, Michael Duquette of Manchester and Kevin Duquette of Nashua; two grandsons, Tyler Bullard and Nicholas Bullard; five step-grandsons, Nathan, Chad, Corey & Jacob Duquette, and Jay Robarge; five step-granddaughters, Kelley & Chelsey Duquette, Jennifer Ricard, Heidi Smith and Amy Robarge, as well as several other step-grandchildren.
SERVICES: A Graveside service will be held at Edgewood Cemetery, 107 Amherst St. in Nashua on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Due to COVID restrictions all guests will be required to wear face masks and follow social distancing.
The DAVIS FUNERAL HOME, One Lock St., Nashua is assisting the family with arrangements.
