SOUTH BERWICK, Maine - Yvette Ouellet, 96, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Varney Crossing Nursing Home in North Berwick, following a period of failing health. Born April 15, 1923 in Quebec, Canada she was the daughter of the late Emelius and Alice (Soucy) Belanger.
She moved to South Berwick, Maine with her husband and daughters in 1953 where she lived the majority of her life.
She had worked as a fancy stitcher at a variety of shoe manufactures in the area.
Yvette came from a loving close family in Canada and founded a new family in America in the same tradition. She loved celebrations and parties, enjoyed having a good laugh, and always enjoyed a trip to the beach.
Members of her family include her daughter Lou Michaud and husband Clement of Rollinsford, N.H.; four grandchildren Lisa and Jon Smith, Denise and Bill Adams, Peter Michaud and Paul Chung, and Jessica Michaud. She was proud of her six great-grandchildren Emily, Madeline, Sarah, Charlie, Sophie, and Henry, and her many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband Louis Ouellet, her daughter Ginette Couture, her son-in-law George Couture, and her seventeen siblings.
The family would like to thank the staff at Varney Crossing, who respected her dignity as an individual and always treated her with genuine love and respect during her time in their care.
SERVICES: Family and friends may visit Friday, December 13, 2019 from 5-8 p.m., at the McIntire-McCooey Funeral Home, 301 Main St., South Berwick, Maine. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, December 14, at 10 a.m., at St Mary Church, 411 Church St. in Rollinsford, N.H.
Donations may be made to the Activity Fund at Varney Crossing, 47 Elm St., North Berwick, ME 03906. Please go to www.mcintiremccooey.com to sign the on-line guest book.
Published in Fosters from Dec. 11 to Dec. 14, 2019