FARMINGTON - Yvonne Pearl Lamott, age 82, of Beechwood Avenue, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019 at home surrounded by family. Born and raised in Seabrook, N.H. on December 31, 1936, daughter of Arthur and Ellen A. (Goss) Randall. In 2004 Yvonne moved to Farmington coming from Hampton Beach.
Yvonne was the owner and operator of Ellen's Riverview Restaurant in Hampton Beach and also worked at Barrs and Bloomfield Shoe Factory and Simplex. She enjoyed to play cards, crocheting and most importantly spending time with family. She is a member of Grace Community Church in Farmington.
Survived by a son George H. Lamott III; three daughters, Donna M. and Lenny Scripture, Cathy A. and Ron O'Connell, and Yvonne E. and Mike Brodeur; two sisters, Getrude Perkins and Gail Lowe; son in-law, Chuck Buckley; daughter in-law, Cathy Gosselin; 25 grandchildren; 57 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; along with many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her beloved husband, George H. Lamott; three sons, Ernest A. Gosselin, Arthur L. Gosselin, and Glen A. Gosselin; a daughter, Lori L. Buckley; a brother, Frank Randall; and a sister, Mildred Knowles.
SERVICES: There will be a Graveside Service on Saturday, August 24, 2019, 11:30 a.m., at Wildwood Cemetery, 132 South Main St., Seabrook, N.H. with Pastor Glen Boardman officiating. A celebration of life will be held at her family home immediately following. Cremation care by Peaslee Funeral Home. To express condolences, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com.
Published in Fosters from Aug. 22 to Aug. 25, 2019