Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peaslee Funeral Homes
Multiple Locations, NH 03835
(603) 755-3535
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:30 AM
Wildwood Cemetery
132 South Main Street
Seabrook, NH
Celebration of Life
Following Services
at her family home
Resources
More Obituaries for Yvonne Lamott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yvonne Pearl Lamott


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Yvonne Pearl Lamott Obituary
FARMINGTON - Yvonne Pearl Lamott, age 82, of Beechwood Avenue, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019 at home surrounded by family. Born and raised in Seabrook, N.H. on December 31, 1936, daughter of Arthur and Ellen A. (Goss) Randall. In 2004 Yvonne moved to Farmington coming from Hampton Beach.

Yvonne was the owner and operator of Ellen's Riverview Restaurant in Hampton Beach and also worked at Barrs and Bloomfield Shoe Factory and Simplex. She enjoyed to play cards, crocheting and most importantly spending time with family. She is a member of Grace Community Church in Farmington.

Survived by a son George H. Lamott III; three daughters, Donna M. and Lenny Scripture, Cathy A. and Ron O'Connell, and Yvonne E. and Mike Brodeur; two sisters, Getrude Perkins and Gail Lowe; son in-law, Chuck Buckley; daughter in-law, Cathy Gosselin; 25 grandchildren; 57 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; along with many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her beloved husband, George H. Lamott; three sons, Ernest A. Gosselin, Arthur L. Gosselin, and Glen A. Gosselin; a daughter, Lori L. Buckley; a brother, Frank Randall; and a sister, Mildred Knowles.

SERVICES: There will be a Graveside Service on Saturday, August 24, 2019, 11:30 a.m., at Wildwood Cemetery, 132 South Main St., Seabrook, N.H. with Pastor Glen Boardman officiating. A celebration of life will be held at her family home immediately following. Cremation care by Peaslee Funeral Home. To express condolences, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com.
Published in Fosters from Aug. 22 to Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Yvonne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now