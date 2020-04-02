|
TAYLOR Anne Suddenly, at home after a brief illness, on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, aged 66 years. Anne, beloved wife of Ewen and mother of Gemma and Sarah. Much loved daughter of Salvation Army Captain's Willie and Chrissie Morrison. Also much loved sister of Andy, Willie, Des and Yvonne. Anne dealt with her brief illness with her customary humour and dignity. For the many people whose lives she touched she will be sorely missed and remembered by all with fondness.
Anne's family would like to advise that due to the current COVID-19 public health crisis no funeral can take place due to the current restrictions on gatherings.
Anne's family's wish is for donations to be made to the Salvation Army.
Anne's family would like to advise that it is hoped a private ceremony will be streamed live on Anne's facebook page which will be made public for the occasion and where details can be found for the time of streaming and for donations.
Published in Fraserburgh Herald on Apr. 2, 2020