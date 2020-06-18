|
NOBLE Helen (Kirkcudbright / Peterhead)
Peacefully, at Merse House Care Home, Kirkcudbright, on Friday, June 12, 2020, Helen Flett Herd, in her 96th year, formerly of Blackhouse Terrace, Peterhead. Dearly loved and cherished wife of the late James Bain Noble, (former Engineering manager of Cleveland Twist Drill). A much loved and loving mother of Robert, Julia and Helen, a dear mother-in-law of Chris, Doug and Ivor, a second Mam to Valerie and a very dear friend to many. A proud and loving Granny and Great-Granny ('GG') who will be sadly missed but will always remain in our hearts. Due to Corona Virus pandemic the funeral will be private, in accordance with Government guidelines.
Published in Fraserburgh Herald on June 18, 2020