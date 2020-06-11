|
NOBLE John (Dingwall / Fraserburgh)
Peacefully, at Redwoods Care Home, on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. John Watt, aged 91 years, formerly of Dingwall Academy. Beloved husband of the late Jessie, loving father to Malcolm, Hilary and Sheila. Much loved grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and a good friend to many. Interment has already taken place at Mitchell Hill Cemetery, Dingwall. Donations if so desired for Redwoods Care Home can be forwarded on to D. Gunn Funeral Home. Enquiries to D. Gunn Funeral Home, Blackwells Street, Dingwall. Tel 01349 863951.
Published in Fraserburgh Herald on June 11, 2020