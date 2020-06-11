Home

D Gunn Funeral Directors
Blackwells St.
Dingwall, Ross-shire IV15 9NW
01349 863 951
John NOBLE

John NOBLE Notice
NOBLE John (Dingwall / Fraserburgh)
Peacefully, at Redwoods Care Home, on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. John Watt, aged 91 years, formerly of Dingwall Academy. Beloved husband of the late Jessie, loving father to Malcolm, Hilary and Sheila. Much loved grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and a good friend to many. Interment has already taken place at Mitchell Hill Cemetery, Dingwall. Donations if so desired for Redwoods Care Home can be forwarded on to D. Gunn Funeral Home. Enquiries to D. Gunn Funeral Home, Blackwells Street, Dingwall. Tel 01349 863951.
Published in Fraserburgh Herald on June 11, 2020
