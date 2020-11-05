Home

BUCHAN Joyce (nee Crockett) (Eastleigh, Hampshire,
formerly Fraserburgh)
Joyce passed away peacefully, on Monday, November 2, 2020, at Southampton General Hospital, aged 72 years. Loving and beloved wife of Stan, much loved and cherished mother of Michael and Ross and loving mother-in-law of Roz and Catherine. Adored grandma of Callum, Sam, Isla, Lachlan and Anné. A lifetime of treasured memories has been given to us through her love and devotion to her family.
She will always be remembered,
loved and sadly missed.
Published in Fraserburgh Herald on Nov. 5, 2020
