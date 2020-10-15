Home

RITCHIE Margaret It is with great sadness that the family of Margaret Taylor Ritchie (nee Cow), announce her peaceful passing after long illness, on October 10, 2020, in Horsham, W. Sussex. Margaret, born on January 11, 1939, in Fraserburgh, beloved wife to the late Jackie Ritchie, will be lovingly remembered by her children John, Elaine and Janette and grandchildren Michael, Jenny, Olivia, Daniel, Andrew, Christopher, Kristina, Francesca and Georgia. Forever in our hearts. There will be a private funeral for immediate family only due to current restrictions. No flowers.
Published in Fraserburgh Herald on Oct. 15, 2020
