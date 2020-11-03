1/1
A. Genevieve Kelly
1919 - 2020
Mrs. A. Genevieve Kelly, 101, of Frederick, MD died at Glade Valley Center, Walkersville, MD on Monday, November 2nd.She was the wife of Austin S. Kelly, who predeceased her in 2001. They had been married for 58 years.

She was born January 28, 1919, the daughter of the late Edwin and Airie Bowers. Mrs. Kelly was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, who enjoyed family get togethers immensely. Mrs. Kelly was a lifelong member of Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church, where she sang for many years in the church choir.

She was also an avid Redskins fan; she and her husband held season tickets for many years. Surviving to mourn her loss are two daughters, Phyllis Isaacs and husband Timothy of Roanoke, Va., and Marlene Reisinger and husband Randy of Venice, Fl.; three very special grandchildren, James A. Brown, Rebecca L. Brown, and Justin P. Isaacs (Holly).; four great grandsons, Adam Fuchs, Noah Isaacs, Michael Fuchs and Grayson Isaacs; and two great granddaughters, Kolbie Brown and Tatum Isaacs. Mrs. Kelly will also be remembered by James' fiance, Karen Barshinger. The family is extremely grateful to Carroll County Hospice and the Haven unit of Glade Valley Center for making our mother's last months of life comfortable. The family would also like to acknowledge Trish Brown and Shery Bowie for their kindness to our mother. Family and friends can pay their respects from 10 to 11 A.M. on November 5th at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. directly following visitation with Pastors Richard Baker and Rich Gibbs officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Frederick. Pallbearers for the service will be: Randy Reisinger, Timothy Isaacs, James Brown, Justin Isaacs, Kevin Kelly, and Michael Bowers. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to either Mount Pleasant United Methodist (9550 Liberty Rd, Frederick, MD 21701) or to Carrol County Hospice (292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157). Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Stauffer Funeral Home
NOV
5
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Stauffer Funeral Home
