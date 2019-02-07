Adam Claggett Brown, 37, of Williamsport, Maryland, died unexpectedly, at home, on Thursday, January 31, 2019. He was born February 6, 1981 in Hagerstown, Maryland. He attended Williamsport High School and graduated from The University of Maryland, College Park earning a BA in Economics in 2003.



Adam is survived by his parents, Kenneth and Margaret "Peg" (Snyder) Brown of Williamsport, Maryland; his sisters and their families: Kristen and Chris Rowe and son Brennan of Frederick, Maryland; Rebecca "Becky" and Johnbruce "JB" Haslett and twins Emma and Ethan of Lincoln City, Oregon.



Adam will also be remembered fondly by: Aunt Carolyn "Kay" (Snyder) Stuber of The Woodlands, Texas; Uncle Glenn and Aunt Cindy (Perl) Snyder of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Aunt Shirley (Brown) and Uncle Robert Gibson of Somerset, Pennsylvania; and Uncle Barry and Aunt Linda (Rodger) Brown of Frederick, Maryland; and cousins. He had a special relationship with each of them, and he treasured his extended family.



Adam was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Kenneth Sr. and Anne (Krevetsky) Brown of Stoystown, Pennsylvania; maternal grandparents, Arthur and Lois (Thrasher) Snyder of Delmont, Pennsylvania; and Uncle William "Bill" Stuber of The Woodlands, Texas.



Adam had a deep love for family and friends. He had a passion for music and a special connection to Bob Marley who shared his birthday. Additionally, he was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Baltimore Orioles, Maryland basketball and Penn State football. Adam loved living truthfully, being compassionate, open-minded, peaceful and kind to all.



Memorial donations can be made in Adam's name to St. John's Episcopal Church Community Cafe, 101 S. Prospect Street, Hagerstown, Maryland, 21740 and the Mental Health Association of Frederick, Maryland, 226 S. Jefferson Street Frederick, Maryland 21701.



A celebration of Adam's life will take place on Saturday, February 16, 2019, 11am at St. John's Episcopal Church, 101 S. Prospect Street, Hagerstown, Maryland 21740. A reception will follow at the church. Parking is available at Walnut and Antietam Streets. Father Todd Young will be the celebrant. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 7 to Feb. 10, 2019