Mrs. Adelaide Hartman Becraft, age 95, of Frederick died on June 5, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Ira Rudell Becraft. She was born in New Market on November 6, 1924 to the late Mary Grace and Joseph Valentine Hartman.She worked as an instructor at Price Electric for 46 years. Upon her retirement she worked at Record Street Home as a dietary aide, and remained active in the community. She enjoyed cooking and crossword puzzles.She is survived by her grandsons, Steve Fox and wife Krissy, Jason Hartman and wife Kristin, and Aaron Hartman and wife Beth, four great-grandchildren, and sister-in-law Darlene Hartman. She was preceded in death by her only son Clark Hartman, siblings Gertrude Wumkes, Frances Crockett, Joseph Hartman, John Hartman, Elizabeth Schroyer, Virginia Martell, and Alma Eyler. She will be fondly remembered by many cousins and friends, especially good friend Catherine.The family will receive friends from 12:00-1:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the Keeney Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church Street, Frederick. The funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church Cemetery. Her grandson Pastor Aaron Hartman will be officiating. In accordance with county guidelines face masks and social distancing will be required.