Obituary Condolences Flowers Adrienne Maria Steuer, born May 10, 1979, left his earth June 4, 2019, after complications from metastatic breast cancer. She died much the same as she lived - with grace and courage, surrounded by many of the people she loved immensely.



She is survived by her husband Andre; their 3 girls, Alexandra, 12, Anya, 9, and Petra, 4; her mother Patricia Lenz and father David Lenz; her brothers, Matthew and John Lenz; her sister in law, Robin; step-children, Taylor and Hannah; her in-laws, Kathy and Anton Steer; her close cousins Alexa and Christian, a large and loving extended family, and a beloved community of dear friends.



She graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans in 2003 and worked for American Public University System for over 10 years. Born and raised in Montgomery County, Maryland, she called Shepherdstown her home for over 15 years.



Adrienne was radiant, optimistic, and loyal. Her laughter and pure job for life was infectious. She lived her life with her heart wide open to the world, always looking for the best in people and situations.



She loved home-cooked food, prepared the most delicious meals from whatever ingredients were available, and knew how to pair it all together with a good bottle of wine. She was the preeminent hostess, with the ability to ensure that everyone present felt welcome and loved by her vibrant energy and smile. Adrienne loved to be outside, to sit under the trees in her own yard, to relax and watch her girls play with friends.



Adrienne loved practicing yoga, the beach, books, traveling, a good Prosecco, a cup of tea with a cookie, making beautiful flower arrangements from her peonies, art, giving gifts, taking pictures, decorating her home, gardening, and making everyone everywhere feel like they were her best friend.



Most of all, Adrienne devoted her life to her husband, Andre, and their three beautiful girls, and to maintaining the beautiful life they'd created together. She worked tirelessly to support the interests of her kind and brilliant girls and to making a home for them that was, and still is, a central hub for so many to gather together for love and laughter.



Services for Adrienne will be held at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 106 S. Duke St., Shepherdstown, WV on June 15, 2019. Visitation and refreshments will begin at 11:30 AM in the church narthex with the service to follow at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the following GoFundMe campaign: https://www.gofundme.com/adrienne-steuer039s-three-beautiful-girls Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from June 10 to June 11, 2019