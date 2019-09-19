|
Agnes Skultety "Aggie" Miles, 91, of Middletown, Maryland, passed away surrounded by family, September 17, 2019, at Frederick Memorial Hospital in Frederick.
Born on February 7, 1928, in Macdonaldton, PA this little lady left a big impression.
After over thirty years of service for George Moehrle Masonry at the age of 89 and only 4'8" tall, she still worked three days per week where too often she would be found by her son-in-law standing on a stool filing paperwork, thereby taking years off his life. She freely gathered hugs from co-workers, bricklayers, truck drivers, sales people and executives.
Aggie mastered the art and humanity of giving children her undivided attention and always left them feeling that they were the light of the world-even on their worst day.
She could sneak a treat to a dog with a slight of hand rivaling the best of magicians.
An avid reader, she averaged over one hundred books a year in her "retirement" and especially loved espionage military thrillers!
She is survived by two children Stephen Miles and Dana Moehrle and husband, George, all of Frederick; and three grandchildren Joseph and wife Mairead McLoughlin from Baltimore, MD, Kayleigh Moehrle and her husband Lucas Alves from Austin, TX, and Mark Moehrle of Frederick, MD. One sister Frances Pasco of Mechanicsburg, PA.
She was preceded in death by husband Robert "Bob" Miles of almost 55 years; her parents Stephen and Catherine, her sisters Maire, Anna Mae, Catherine, Susan, and Evelyne and her brothers Stephen, John, Joseph, Edward and William.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike in Frederick.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Holy Family Catholic Community Church, 7321 Burkittsville Road in Middletown, MD. Rev. John Streifel will officiate. Interment will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Frederick.
Memorial donations may be made in her name to
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019