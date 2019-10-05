|
Agnes Padden, 94, of Frederick, Maryland, died on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital. She was the loving wife of Donald Padden.
Born on May 3, 1925, in Washington, DC, she was the daughter of the late Embrey Paul Minor and Myrtle (Cecil) Minor.
Agnes was a professor for many years at Gallaudet University, where she taught English Literature and Composition.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by son, Robert Padden and wife, Melinda Padden; daughter, Carol Padden and husband Tom Humphries; and three granddaughters, Jacqueline Humphries, Kami Padden, and Keziah Padden.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, October 7, 2019 at Stauffer Funeral Homes, P.A., 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick.
A celebration of Agnes's life will begin at 1 pm on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at the Church of the Transfiguration, 6909 Maryland Avenue in Braddock Heights, MD.
Interment will be private.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019