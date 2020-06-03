Agnes Virginia Gray Edwards
1939 - 2020
Agnes Virginia Gray Edwards, 80, of Rohrersville, MD passed away May 30, 2020. She was born July 18, 1939, and grew up in Leesburg, VA.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Edwards, Jr., her daughters, Virginia Gowan, Sandra Molyneaux & Joyce Wachter, grandson Ryan Lee Dawson, Jr., parents Robert & Dorothy Gray & brother Bobby Gray.

Agnes is survived by five children, Robin Heaton, Patricia Dawson & Charles Heaton all of Brunswick, MD., Kenneth Edwards of Charles Town, WV and Tiff Edwards of Frederick, MD., three sisters, Peggy Cole, Barbara Dryden & Page Grant, twenty four grandchildren & fifteen great grandchildren.

Agnes loved her job of twenty eight years as the bar manager at the Leesburg Moose Lodge through retirement. Agnes was a long time member of the Brunswick Eagles Lodge as well as the Brunswick Moose Lodge. She will be remembered by all that knew her especially her special friend, Connie Lickey of Lovettsville, VA. Agnes enjoyed time w/ family, watching John Wayne movies, the Redskins & Orioles.

Agnes will be laid to rest at the Brownsville Cemetry, Knoxville, MD. Unfortunately due to pandemic, services are pending.

Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
