Alan C. Powers Sr.
Alan C. Powers Sr., 84, of Westminster, passed away on June 16, 2020 at Brighton Woods of Sykesville.

Born August 13, 1935 in Cleveland, Ohio, he was the son of the late James P. and Emma (McMahon) Powers. He was the husband of Diane J. Powers, his wife of 39 years.

He was a retired educator and flight instructor who enjoyed his time in the sky in addition to collecting stamps, ballroom dancing, and was an antique car enthusiast.

Surviving Alan, in addition to his wife, are son Alan C. Powers, Jr. (Mary K.) of Catonsville; daughter Denise Lynn Davis (Travers) of Oxford, NC; and daughter Maya F. Hoover of Honolulu, HI; grandson Travers Davis; one great-granddaughter; one niece and two nephews.

Alan was predeceased by his sister Josephine Hargraves.

Due to current health concerns, services will be held at a later date, at the convenience of the family. Interment will be private.

Arrangements handled by Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, Westminster.

Memorial contributions can be made, in Alan's name, to the St. Jude Children's Research Foundation, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at https://www.stjude.org/donate.

Online condolences may be offered at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Pritts Funeral Home
412 Washington Road
Westminster, MD 21157
410-848-7533
