Alan S. Virts, 50, of Sharpsburg, died Tuesday, October 29, 2019 in a traffic accident near Boonsboro, MD.
Born March 17, 1969 in Cheverly, MD, he was the son of Roland L. Virts and Linda S. Virts of Frederick. He was the devoted fiance of Lindsey A. Clipp of Keedysville and a loving father, brother, uncle and grandfather.
Alan graduated from Frederick High School where he was in the work study program in the automotive field. For the past 24 years he was employed at Comcast Corporation as a Communications Network Maintenance Technician. He was a member of the St Peters Lutheran Church in Keedysville. He was hard working and enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with his family and many friends. From a young age he took much pride in repairing, rebuilding and restoring cars, trucks and Harley motorcycles. Alan was a great guy who reached out a helping hand to anyone who asked and has left us with many treasured memories.
Surviving in addition to his parents and fiance are his daughters, Kayla M. Virts of Frederick, Peyton R. Virts of Keedysville, brother, Brian E. Virts of Frederick, grandchildren, Sariyah M. Lee and Lynell J. "LJ" Lee both of Frederick, nephew, Ian W. Virts of Hedgesville, WV and niece, Sydnee R. Clipp of Keedysville.
Visitation hours will be held 2 PM to 4 PM and 5 PM to 9 PM, on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opposumtown Pike, Frerderick, MD 21702, where the family will receive friends from 5 PM to 8 PM. A Celebration of Alan's Life will be held in the funeral home at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, November 6. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St Peters Lutheran Church, 53 North Main St, Keedysville, MD 21756.
Arrangements are by Bast-Stauffer Funeral Home, Boonsboro and Stauffer Crematory, Inc., Frederick
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019