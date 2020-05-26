Alban Elmore Jardine, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 21, 2020.He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Rita DeTiege Jardine; three children, Anthony (Ann) of Mountain Top, PA, Cynthia Jardine McLister (Patrick) of Frederick, MD, and Diana Jardine Tillotson (Frank) of Woodbridge, VA; 9 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother, Winston Winsborrow (Christine) of W Hempstead, NY.He was preceded in death by his mother, Olga Winsborrow; and sister, Judy Winsborrow Farrell.Al requested to be cremated, and interment will take place at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. At a later date, a memorial Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Timothy Catholic Church in Walkersville, MD.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Timothy Catholic Church in Walkersville, MD.