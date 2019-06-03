Resources More Obituaries for Albert Moffat Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Albert Alvin Moffat

Obituary Condolences Flowers Albert Alvin Moffat, 86 of Mt. Airy, Maryland, formerly of Silver Spring, MD, passed from this life on Friday May 3, 2019 in Frederick. He was the husband of Shirley Lynne Moffat for 65 years.



Albert was born in Washington, DC on July 8, 1932, the son of Nellie Elizabeth (Bond) Moffat and Albert Addison Moffat.



As a young man, he found odd jobs to help his mother make ends meet and enjoyed his time as a boy scout. He had many great stories of the adventures he experienced with his cousins in southeast Washington. Albert was a graduate of McKinley Technology High School in Washington, DC.



A USAF Korean war veteran in the 5th Communications Squadron, Al served as a radio operator. Fluent in Morse code, he served on the battleship USS Missouri. Al graduated from the Johns Hopkins School of Engineering and worked in airborne radar and sophisticated antenna design for military use. His interests were broad and far reaching including ham radio, fishing, hunting, camping, and traveling. Al enjoyed several cruises with Shirley. He was active in the Clan Moffat Society and his travels also included trips to his beloved Moffat, Scotland, his ancestral hometown. Al found opportunities to volunteer and trained to became a child advocate for CASA by representing child victims of abuse or neglect, helping judges to develop a fuller picture of each child's life. He was a certified NRA firearm safety instructor at the Bethesda Chevy Chase chapter of the IWLA, where he was a life member. He used his love of the outdoors to mentor others. Al was a dedicated member of BOJC, an organization founded in Maryland in the 1930's. BOJC sportsmen are dedicated to teaching a love for fly-fishing and the importance of conservation through youth sponsorship. First sponsoring his sons Brian and Wayne in 1975 and later his five grandsons, Al also sponsored needy youngsters who lacked a father figure.Albert is survived by his wife Shirley Lynne (nee Abbott) Moffat, children Kenneth Moffat of Silver Spring, MD; Dianne (Scott) Elliott of Mt. Airy, MD; Brian (Caroline) Moffat of Harper's Ferry, WV; Karen (Earl) Burroughs of Monrovia, MD; Wayne Moffat of Monrovia, MD; grandchildren Katie (Tim) Mowen, Colin Elliott, Joseph Burroughs, Sarah Moffat, Justin Elliott, Samuel Burroughs, Nathalie Moffat, Charles Moffat, and great grandson Judd Mowen. He is also survived by his sister Nell (Bob) Colbert of Winter Park, FL. in addition to nieces and nephews. Albert will also be remembered by Melissa Darling of Frederick, MD and Emily Lindsey of Monrovia, MD.



A Memorial service will take place on Saturday, June 8 at 11:00 am at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 1001 Brighton Dam Rd., Brookeville, MD. Inurnment will be private. Those who desire to make memorial contributions in Albert's memory may make them to BOJC, 6310 Howard Lane, Elkridge, MD 21075 or at .