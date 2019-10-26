|
Mr. Albert Lewis Eyler, Jr., 92, passed away peacefully on Thursday evening, October 24, 2019. Al was born in Brunswick, Maryland, December 6, 1926, the son of Katherine Frances Brubaker Eyler and Albert Lewis Eyler, Sr. He was a graduate of Thurmont High School, Class of 1944. Immediately following graduation, Al enlisted in the United States Navy and was honorably discharged two years later.
Upon discharge from the Navy, Al was employed briefly by the railroad in Brunswick, MD. Afterwards, he drove a delivery truck for Ebert's Ice Cream Co. Al retired at age 55 from Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. after over 20 years of service as an agent. Upon retirement, he worked part-time for Trout Liquors where he met his devoted friends, Greg Trout and Karl Zimmerman.
Al was married for over 71 years to Louella Greene Eyler. He is survived by his daughters, Donna E. Crum and husband Harry and Connie E. Barnes all of Fairfield, PA; three grandchildren, Kara L. Crum Baker and husband Rob, Brooke E. Cramer Stine and husband Matt, Keith C. Crum and wife Becky; six great grandchildren; his brother-in-law, Mr. Jack R. Blake and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife and parents, Al was preceded in death by his stepfather, Mr. Morris Fisher; twin daughters, Beverly Ann and Karen Jane Eyler; his only son, Paul Isaac Eyler; a sister, Mrs. Joan F. Blake and a brother, Mr. Melvin Jerry Eyler.
Al was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed archery and bowling. Al loved the sports of baseball and basketball both as a fan and in his youth, as a passionate participant. In his later years, Al became an enthusiastic observer of hummingbirds.
Al knew every rock in the Potomac River. For over 45 years, he enjoyed his home on the river and considered Mr. John Gordon and all the residents of River Bend to be his very, very good friends.
Funeral services will be held from the Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD., Thursday, October 31st at 10:00 AM. The family will receive friends at the funeral home, Wednesday, October 30th from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Frederick County, PO Box 1599, Frederick, MD 21702.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family at www.StaufferFuneralHome.com.
