On July 7, 2019, Albert Felix Hadermann, PhD., died suddenly at his home in Ijamsville, Maryland, at the age of 81.



He was born on March 20, 1938 in New York City to parents Felix Theodor and Hilda Krumrein Hadermann, who were both immigrants from Germany.



He spent his youth in the Bronx and received his B.S. from The City College of New York in 1959. He was a Research Assistant in Chemistry at Lehigh University until he was drafted by the U.S. Army in 1961. He was stationed at Fort Detrick in Frederick, Maryland, during which time he met and married Dianne Lawson, a student at Hood College, on April 20, 1963. He served two years active duty and two years in reserve, and he worked for several years before returning to school to obtain his M.S. and Ph.D. in Physical Chemistry from American University in 1969 and 1970, respectively. He was Assistant Professor of Chemistry at AU until 1974 and then held various positions in the private sector before serving as Vice President of Research and Development at General Technology Applications Inc. of Manassas, Virginia. Over the course of his career in the field of chemistry, he secured many patents for chemical processes and compounds including Elastol, which aids with the clean up of oil spills.







He is preceded in death by his parents and his mother-in-law, Marion Barnes Lawson Walker.



He is survived by his wife Dianne and his four children: Sylvia Hadermann Taylor and David of New Market; Theodore Felix Hadermann of Westminster; Krista Hadermann Spradlin and Brian of Monrovia; and Cynthia Hadermann Kilgore and Scott of Libertytown. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren: Nicolle and Alex Konkel; Sydney Spradlin; and Audrey and Charlotte Kilgore. In addition, he is survived by his brother-in-law Dr. Randy Lawson and Beverly of Dallas, Texas and their children.







Family will receive friends Tuesday, July 16th from 6 - 9 p.m. at Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home, 26401 Ridge Road, Damascus MD 20872. Funeral services will be private.



Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.molesworthwilliams.com Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from July 10 to July 11, 2019