Obituary Condolences Flowers On Thursday, May 2, 2019, a true Renaissance Man, Albert William Hammack, 65, of Frederick, MD, gently closed his eyes for the very last time. Albert's capacity for personal development was boundless and he was competent in a broad range of abilities and many areas of knowledge.



Born October 4, 1953, in Pittsburgh, PA, he was the son of the late Albert Francis and Ruth Lillian Hammack who both recently passed away in 2018. He was a member of Columbia Masonic Lodge #58 for 15 years, and also a 32nd Degree member of the Ancient & Accepted Scottish Rite for 14 years in Maryland.



Albert's interests truly had no limits. He had a lifelong passion for bass fishing, he was an avid golfer, played the blues guitar, and occasionally enjoyed a fine single malt scotch. The one common denominator relative to all these activities was that they were enjoyed with oh so many friends, attendant with great camaraderie and conviviality. Albert generously shared his life with the masses and when you became his friend, you were his best friend and it became a life long relationship.



He was sensitive, sweet and typically never on time. He frequently reminded friends not to get angry at him for being late - he just didn't do guilt. And somehow you were alright with that, because if you were Albert Hammack's friend you just couldn't do any better.



In 2001, at the age of 48, Albert was blessed when his daughter Kelsey was born. Nothing compared to the pride and joy he felt being her father and the unconditional love he experienced. His life was now complete.



Throughout his career, he dedicated himself to the automotive industry where he started out as a line mechanic, became an entrepreneur with his own body shop in Bethesda, MD and in 1990 started Mid County Paint Sales selling automotive paint and supplies. He was a mentor to many young painters learning their craft.



He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Ellen Taggart Hammack, whom he married in 1990; one daughter, Kelsey Lynn Hammack; and one sister, Frances Berry and her husband Jim of Thurmont, MD. He is loved and greatly mourned by Ellen's family.



Albert lived and died by the philosophy "I don't want to, and you can't make me"; therefore, at his request, there will not be a traditional service or funeral. Instead we'll gather for a Celebration of his life (tbd at a later date) where friends may share joyous memories of Albert in the spirit in which he lived. Memorial donations may be made in Albert's name to LUNGevity Foundation, 6917 Arlington Road, Suite 352, Bethesda, MD 20814.